Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

