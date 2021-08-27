Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

