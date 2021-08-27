Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.89

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 60337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Locust Walk Acquisition by 5,981.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 863,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 849,387 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

