Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 1,482.7% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.88.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

