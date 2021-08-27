L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

