LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 557,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $124,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $344.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

