LSV Asset Management Has $170.62 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $170,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

