LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,476,461 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $235,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 813,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,786,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,896. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

