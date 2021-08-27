LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Kimberly-Clark worth $133,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $136.63. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

