LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Steel Dynamics worth $157,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,170. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

