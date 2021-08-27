Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.15

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Lycopodium’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
About Lycopodium
