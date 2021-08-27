Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Shares Up 0%

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$319.45 and last traded at C$319.45. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$319.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$239.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$274.94.

About Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.