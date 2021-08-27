Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.67. 2,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,410,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

