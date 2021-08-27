Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.67. 2,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.