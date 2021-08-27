Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.79) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of £216.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

