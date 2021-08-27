Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $10,277,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.