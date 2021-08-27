Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 14,179,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

