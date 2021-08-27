Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 2,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

