Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading Down 5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $90,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

