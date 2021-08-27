Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the July 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MJDLF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

