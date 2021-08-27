Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the July 29th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

