Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $3,757.43 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $143.70 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3,757.43 or 0.07784811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00768973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00099926 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

