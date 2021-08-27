Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35.

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

