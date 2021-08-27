Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,651. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.