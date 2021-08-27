MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP David Thomson Sells 4,100 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP David Thomson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $19,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 567,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 4,462,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,419. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 391,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 813,190 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.