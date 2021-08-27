MAPS (MAPS) Price Down 0.3% This Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. MAPS has a market cap of $43.68 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,326,485 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

