Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,647 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $60.02. 6,490,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.