Markston International LLC Sells 103,183 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,183 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.2% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

LBRDK traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $189.52. The company had a trading volume of 535,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,496. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

