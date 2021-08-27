Markston International LLC Sells 23,999 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Markston International LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 92.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $322.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

