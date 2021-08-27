Markston International LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,701 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

