Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.63. 319,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.