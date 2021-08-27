Mary L. Garceau Sells 2,589 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.27 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

