Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Masco were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Masco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.