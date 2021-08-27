Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

