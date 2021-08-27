MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.13

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.11, with a volume of 13796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.34. The firm has a market cap of C$496.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

