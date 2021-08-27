McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 729,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

