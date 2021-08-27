McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 459,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

