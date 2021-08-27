McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 116,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

