McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 92,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.