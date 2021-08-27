McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 499,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,260,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.