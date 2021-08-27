McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $57,528,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $49,741,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.28. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,551. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

