McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $321.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

