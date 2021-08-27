MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,696,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,343. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.