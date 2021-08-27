MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,696,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,343. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.11.
MDM Permian Company Profile
See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.