Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the highest is $40.18 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

