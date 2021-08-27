MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives $7.13 Average PT from Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research firms have commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.