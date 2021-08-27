Medtronic plc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

