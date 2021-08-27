Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon Sells 28,419 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.78.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
