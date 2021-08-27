Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon Sells 28,419 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

