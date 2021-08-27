Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.