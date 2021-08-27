Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after buying an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,965,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MLCO shares. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

