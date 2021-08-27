Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MCG opened at $11.06 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCG shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

