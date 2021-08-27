Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Down 5.2%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 24,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,168,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

MILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.